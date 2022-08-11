CCC Determined To Upgrade Health System In Country
11 August 2022
Tinashe Sambiri| President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party has donated cement for the construction of a clinic in Chipinge.
According to CCC Diaspora Affairs Minister, Clifford Hlatywayo, the party is determined to upgrade the health system in the country.
Hlatywayo wrote on Twitter :
“Citizens First!
Yes, we are honoring our heroes who fought for all to get basic social services including healthcare.
Donating cement for the construction of a community clinic at Machona Village in Chipinge South.
Yes, we the ordinary &we are going to build our clinic together. https://t.co/57HAlAbakL