Baby Burns To Death As Father Listens To Loud Music

By A Correspondent- An 18 month old baby died on Sunday from burns sustained in her grandfather’s car in Kenzamba, Chinhoyi.

Kaylor Kapuka was playing with her seven-year-old uncle, Alexander Kadufe, in a Ford Ranger, when tragedy struck.

She was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she died.

Her father was reported to have been listening to loud music, sitting a few metres away from the vehicle.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident and urged people to always ensure children play in a safe environment.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is investigating a case of sudden death by fire, involving a minor child who was burnt in a parked car in Kenzamba,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

“Circumstances were that on August 6, at around 10am, the deceased’s grandfather parked his vehicle in his yard near the main house.

“The vehicle was not locked and the deceased, and a seven-year-old boy, opened the door and started playing inside.

“The boy was reported to have left the baby alone in the car and the grandfather saw smoke in the car. He rushed to the vehicle and found the driver’s seat burning and the now deceased was unconscious.

“He dragged the girl out and rushed her to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she died the following day,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.

— HMetro

