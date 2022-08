Chamisa Intensifies 2023 Elections Fundraising

By- The opposition CCC has intensified funding efforts ahead of the next year’s elections.

CCC members posted on social media that the fundraising activities were bearing fruit.

They posted:

Today in Harare we meet with CCC President

@nelsonchamisa

to update him on the Citizens fundraising efforts. 2023 is a citizens year! Mazizi

@citizenactionz

