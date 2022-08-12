Water Update

By A Correspondent- Harare City Council (HCC) has said most western suburbs are now accessing water except for Budiriro.

Most of the suburbs had little to no water for over a week after the local government authority had shut down Morton Jaffray Waterworks citing “unprecedented chemical supply challenges.”

Said the Harare City Council:

Water update

Most western suburbs are now accessing water except for Budiriro whose reservoir is going to be opened today when we are doing demand management. Some parts of the Northern suburbs also received water as of the last two days After 1600hrs, today pumping from Warren Control is going to be concentrated on the Letombo lines that supply areas up to Mabvuku as part of our water demand management strategy.

