By A Correspondent- President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has warned Civil Society Organizations and Non-Governmental Organizations against trying to lecture Zimbabweans on how they should behave.

Those CSO and NGO should know their role which is to support various economic en devours of a nation not to lecture on how we must be ourselves. We are already ourselves,” he says.

Speaking when he officially opened the the inaugural Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) 2022 in Victoria Falls today, Mnangagwa urged Zimbabweans not spend time envying other economies but to spend time improving their own economy.

“Let’s remain cognizant of the fact that trans formative measures are required to attain vision 2030,” he said.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has promised to deal with what he calls market indiscipline

“My government will institute measures to boost confidence in economy while dealing with market indiscipline. I urge everyone to recommit to building the economy and country through love, unity and honesty,” he said.

The conference is hosted by the Ministry of Finance and running under the theme, “Accelerating economic transformation through evidence-based policy making”.

