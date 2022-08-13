Jittery Mnangagwa Bans President Chamisa Chipinge Rally

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said the Zanu PF regime is in panic mode.

The regime banned President Chamisa’s Thank You rally scheduled for Chipinge.

The Zanu PF regime is wary of losing the coming elections, according to President Chamisa.

“THEY ARE SCARED & VERY AFRAID.

-The police banned our Chipinge Citizens Thank you Rally.

-We went to the High Court (Mutare) yesterday to challenge the ban.

-The court agreed with the police prohibiting the rally.

It’s a real fight and we will WIN this fight,” the CCC leader wrote on Twitter.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere on Saturday slammed the police ban.

“Zanu PF continues its streak of disrupting our meetings & violating our right to assemble. The Chipinge Rally that was planned for tomorrow has been banned. They’re afraid of our visibility in Chipinge so they’re abusing institutions to silence us. We remain steadfast.”

