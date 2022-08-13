Two Overzealous Cops Beaten Up By Kombi Crew

Spread the love

By- Two overzealous police details were beaten up by a Glen Norah Kombi crew in Harare.

However, the kombi crew has been arrested and charged with assault and kidnapping.

NewZimbabwe.com reports that the duo, Shepherd and Allen Zharare, in that order, are aged 30 and 18.

They briefly appeared before Harare magistrate, Yeukai Dzuda, Thursday charged with assault, resisting law officers and kidnapping.

The Zharare siblings will be back in court Friday for bail application.

According to prosecutors, the two work as commuter omnibus (Kombi) driver and conductor respectively.

Prosecutors told the court that on the 9th of August, along Mbuya Nehanda and Charter Road in Harare, Shepherd was driving a Toyota Hiace and allegedly resisted arrest after he stopped at an undesignated place to pick up passengers.

The court heard Allen and two others, who are still at large, were touting for passengers when Constables Memory Manyande and Pindire Cairo, who were on duty, then pronounced the arrest of the four.

The police officers allegedly boarded the kombi and instructed the driver to drive to Harare Central Police Station.

He then drove off at high speed along Simon Mazorodze and out of town to Southerton.

They later stopped and pushed the police officers out of the vehicle and they sustained injuries which are yet to be treated.

The court heard the team also assaulted the officers with clenched fists and open hands, knowing very well that they were law enforcement agents.

They also deprived the peace officers of bodily movement when they locked them up in the vehicle.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...