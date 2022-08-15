Court Orders Prisons To Allow Lawyers Access Sikhala

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The High Court has directed the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services to allow Human Rights Lawyer Rose Hanzi access to CCC’s Job Sikhala and Godfrey in Chikurubi maximum security prison.

The two are in remand after their arrest two months ago for demanding the apprehension of CCC activict Moreblessing Ali’s murderers.

ZPCS last month blocked Hanzi from seeing Sikhala and Sithole.

Announcing the High Court order, Monday Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said they were happy with the directive.

Posted ZLHR:

JUST IN: High Court Judge Justice Emilia Muchawa has ordered

@ZPCS_PR

to allow human rights lawyer

@rose_hanzi

to consult in private with her clients Hon. Job Sikhala & Godfrey Sithole. This came after Hanzi, represented by

@obeyshava1

&

@PaidaSaurombe

of

@ZLHRLawyers

https://twitter.com/ZLHRLawyers/status/1559167401177915393/photo/1

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...