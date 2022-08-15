Herentals, Simba Bhora Battle For Supremacy

The question as to which Northern Region Division One team will be promoted to the PSL might be answered this Saturday when Simba Bhora and Herentals U20 meet in a top of the table clash at Wadzanayi Stadium in Shamva.

The region has served fans a gripping title race, with Simba Bhora, Herentals U20 and Golden Eagles battling for the sole ticket to the country’s top-flight.

But after Eagles dropped points in their last two assignments and now six points behind log leaders Simba Bhora, its safe to say it comes down to the Shamva-based side and Herentals U20.

Both sides head into the clash on the back of victories —Simba Bhora maintained top spot with an emphatic 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Cam and Motor while Herentals U20 edged Eagles 1-0.

Arthur Tutani’s charges have amassed 60 points from 27 matches while Herentals U20 are two adrift, from 26 outings, with five games remaining.

Tutani will be hoping that the league’s top goalscorer Tinashe ‘Maswera’ Balakasi adds to his record tally of 26.

Herentals U20 coach Paul Benza will be hoping that the students’ top scorer Salif Cheya, whose solitary strike propelled the students to a hard-fought victory over Eagles on Saturday, inspires them to what would be a decisive win on enemy territory.

Cheya insists pressure to get promoted is on Simba Bhora, not Herentals U20.

“We are just playing our normal game. Our coach has not said anything about promotion, we are just playing football to provide for our families,” he said.

“The ones who are under pressure to get promoted are Simba Bhora, not us,” added the striker.

A win over for Simba Bhora will see them opening a five point gap at the summit of the table while a Herentals U20 success will see the students leapfrog their rivals into top spot.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

