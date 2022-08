CCC Intensifies Rural Voter Registration Program

Spread the love

By- The opposition CCC has intensified its rural voter registration program with the members using branded cars to transport first voters.

CCC Gutu branch said it was recording high numbers of people registering to vote.

#GutuWest Champions have already received a branded car for the Constituency that is helping them to mobilise and register to Vote. As of yesterday about 19youth went for the registration exercise in Gutu.

@CCCMasvingo

@CCCZimbabwe

@advocatemahere

@CCCMasvngoYth

@drjaytee87

#GutuWest Champions have already received a branded car for the Constituency that is helping them to mobilise and register to Vote. As of yesterday about 19youth went for the registration exercise in Gutu. @CCCMasvingo @CCCZimbabwe @advocatemahere @CCCMasvngoYth @drjaytee87 pic.twitter.com/VTm8XHeXHK — Mr Wakura (@CitizenWakura) August 16, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...