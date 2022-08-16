Man Rapes, Robs Worshippers

An unknown man armed with a sword pounced on five people who were conducting prayers on Mount Maru in Domboshava and robbed them of cash before raping one of them.

Police in Mashonaland East Province have since launched a manhunt for the suspect.

Reports indicate that worshippers included three students from Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT).

As they were praying on top of the mountain around 10 pm on Saturday, August 13, 2022, the suspect pounced on them.

It is further alleged that before raping one of the worshippers, the suspect had threatened to kill them all with his sword if they resisted his demands.

He also ordered two of them to undress and have sexual intercourse in front of their colleagues but they refused to comply.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Mashonaland East Province Inspector Simon Chazovachiyi confirmed the incident.

He urged members of the public to always be security conscious whenever conducting activities in secluded places, especially during the night.- The Herald

