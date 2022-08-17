Biti Rips Mthuli’s Review Apart

Parliament tore into Mthuli Ncube s mid term review this afternoon. The major source of Zim macro-instability is a government that has mismanaged the exchange rate and is pursuing an expansionary fiscal policy. Eat what you kill & stop deficit economics , was out message to them pic.twitter.com/tYTljr7F9x — TENDAI BITI (@BitiTendai) August 16, 2022

HON. BITI: On a point of order Madam Speaker. Can the esteemed Minister of Finance who is listening present a paper to the House on those welfare issues? Thank you.

MOTION

BUSINESS OF THE HOUSE

HON. TOGAREPI: I move that we revert to Order of the Day, Number 1 on today’s Order Paper.

HON. TEKESHE: I second.

Motion put and agreed to.

MOTION

FINANCE BILL: BUDGET DEBATE

First Order read: Adjourned debate on motion that leave be granted to bring in a Finance Bill.

HON. DR. NYASHANU: Thank you Madam Speaker.

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1 Finance and Economic Development Hon. Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, on Thursday 28 July 2022 presented the Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review Statement to Parliament. The Mid-Year Budget Review Statement was meant to highlight details on economic developments during the first half of the year, progress on implementation of the 2022 National Budget and also to make proposals for realignment of macro-economic and fiscal policies to the National Development Strategy. Guided by indications of current performance and

