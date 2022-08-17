Opinion
CCC Targets Resounding Victory
17 August 2022
By Gift Ostallos Siziba

Back to work!

This week our focus is to finish the Citizens polling station mapping.

It’s a call to action for every Citizen.

It is a very simple ask and everyone can participate. It takes a few minutes.

Go to your polling station, send “hello” to +13057910002 on WhatsApp. Select the polling station co-ordinates button.

Send your WhatsApp location, choose your polling station & send back its number!

The Citizens’ Map will help parallel voter tabulation as well as other mechanisms needed for us to defend the vote!

Play your part