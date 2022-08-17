Murder Over Cellphone

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Republic Police in Karoi on 15 August 2022 arrested Kauzan Manyangadze Alias Chaporonga (42) in connection with the murder of Abiton Kamoga (48) at Mpotive Mine, Chikuti.

The suspect assaulted the victim with fists and booted feet after a misunderstanding over a cellphone which fell onto a fire during a beer binge.

In a related matter, the ZRP in Murereka is investigating a suspected murder case in which the remains of Emmaculate Chihoro (34) were found in a bushy area at Mudhebheni Village, Two Tree, Mhangura on 14 August 2022.

Police recovered some clothes, a hat and a wrapper scattered at the scene and other body parts from a shallow grave.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...