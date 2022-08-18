EU Pours Thousands To Resettle 33,000 Returning Zimbos

Spread the love

The European Commission has introduced a funded 12-month programme for post-arrival assistance to returning Zimbabwean migrants.

It is expected that 33 000 migrants will benefit from the project.

In a statement, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said the programme would monitor migrant flow trends through data collection and analysis to understand their mobility dynamics and population movements in the region.

The project targets main border posts such as Beitbridge, Plumtree, Forbes and Chirundu.

“Activities will also take place at inland mobility corridors including Masvingo, Bulawayo, Chimanimani, Mutasa, Chipinge, Kariba and Karoi, where IOM has presence,” the statement read.

The programme will be implemented in partnership with several ministries such as Home Affairs and that of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare to assist returning migrants.

Migrant information will be collected in collaboration with the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency.

IOM Zimbabwe chief of mission Mario Lito Malanca said: “It is important for member States to map and study how migration affects development and vice-versa at community level.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...