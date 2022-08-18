Mwonzora Declares Self Life-President

By James Gwati-MDC-T, president Douglas Mwonzora has reportedly accused his MPs of losing the March 26 by-elections ahead of his party elective congress.

Sources within his party said the opposition leader has declared that he would continue stirring the party because he did not lose any election.

Posting on Twitter, one Lisah Ncube claiming to have heard Mwonzora’s declaration said:

In a shocking U-TURN and desperate attempt to clear his name towards the Congress, Mwonzora is now blaming the MDCT MPs who contested in by-elections for their poor performance, claiming that it was you MPs who were rejected, not me

