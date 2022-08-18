Sign Of Victory Beckons – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|CCC leader, President Nelson Chamisa, says there is need for resilience and vigilance in the struggle for democracy.

Commenting on the elections in Kenya, President Chamisa urged citizens to remain optimistic before, during and after polls.

“KEY LESSONS FROM KENYA…

Elections are public processes & to be transparent to all.

A results public portal key

-Elections are ideas,polices not violence & bloodshed.

-Vigilance & Polling agents everywhere a must.

-The integrity and independence of the Electoral body is vital,” President Chamisa wrote on Twitter.

He added :

“I HEAR THE SOUND OF JOY..When #Godisinit no matter what HIS designs ultimately stand.Citizens will WIN in ZIMBABWE. Check closely the settings. Not by might nor by power but by the spirit of The Lord.

Understand the seasons and read the signs.This is a sign! #RegisterToVoteZW.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...