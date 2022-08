Wadyajena Denied Bail

Spread the love

By-Zanu PF MP for Gokwe-Nembudziya Justice Mayor Wadyajena has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing on Thursday.

The overzealous Zanu PF MP was arrested Tuesday for US$5 million fraud and money laundering.

The National Prosecution Authority denied him bail Wednesday, and he was remanded in custody to Thursday for the continuation of the bail hearing. NPA opposing

Heis facing corruption charges involving US$5 million

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...