Wadyajena In Bribery Storm

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Justice Mayor Wadyajena allegedly doled out US$100 000 to try and bribe court officials through his proxies, it has emerged.

Wadyajena allegedly instructed that the money be released soon after he learnt that he will be called for questioning by Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission.

It is understood that the magistrates, investigators and prosecutors are being targeted for ‘greasing’.

The youthful legislator was arrested on Tuesday together with Cottco bosses over US$5.8 million fraud.

“After the initial arrest of top Cottco top executives and the subsequent search by law officers at his warehouse in his constituency, Wadyejena knew that the net was closing on him. So bring court officials was only his contingent plan,” said the source.

Wadyajena, who is being charged together with his company Mayor Logistics, appeared together with Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) officials, managing director Pious Manamike, marketing and business development manager Maxmore Njanji, Fortunate Molai and Chiedza Danha, the director for Pierpont Moncroix Mauritius, which was reportedly used as a conduit to defraud Cottco.

The four co-accused were also remanded in custody for bail applications today by Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

Allegations are that sometime in 2019, the accused persons hatched a plan to defraud Cottco of millions of United States dollars through fictitious purchase of goods purportedly for use by the company.

The State case is weaved around a complex web of financial transactions involving the accused.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...