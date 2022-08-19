Mnangagwa, Mwonzora Connive To Postpone Elections

Spread the love

By James Gwati-MDC-T, President Douglas Mwonzora has told his party that he was in secret talks with Zanu PF leader Emerson Mnangagwa to postpone the next year’s elections.

In leaked audio circulating on social media, Mwonzora is heard telling his top executive meeting that he was planning ‘something’ with Mnangagwa.

The MDC-T leader said in the audio that his executive should prepare for a possible referendum that could lead to a national unity government.

He also told the same meeting that his party would hold a congress on dates yet to be announced.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...