Mwonzora, Mnangagwa In GNU Discussions

By James Gwati-MDC-T President Douglas Mwonzora has told his party that he was in secret talks with Zanu PF leader Emerson Mnangagwa to form a unity government.

In leaked audio circulating on social media, Mwonzora is heard telling his top executive meeting that he was planning ‘something’ with Mnangagwa.

The MDC-T leader said in the audio that his executive should prepare for a possible referendum that could lead to a national unity government.

He also told the same meeting that his party would hold a congress on dates yet to be announced.

