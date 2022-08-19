VP Chiwenga Hiding Top Secret That Nelson Chamisa’s A ZDF Soldier?

Spread the love

By Farai D Hove | Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is hiding a secret that CCC leader Nelson Chamisa is an experienced soldier?

The CCC leader was scoffed at by one of his tormentors Prof Jonathan Moyo, who suggests that he humiliated himself by making comments that he is a soldier, who is well known to the military coup Gen Constantino Chiwenga. Said Moyo: “No comment!,” writing on Twitter.

And why on earth did Chamisa say these things, and did he lie? The truth is the CCC leader was indeed raised at Manyame Airbase, before later closing to enroll at the Harare Polytechnic. Below is the live feed roll

Chamisa says: Chiwenga knows that I grew up at Manyame Airbase… in the Airmen's Mess, in the Sergent's Mess.



I had gone for training, and was going to become an airman..



Chiwenga knows it that I am trained, that when I stand up, I am not turning backhttps://t.co/xqPD05M6qV — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 14, 2022

Chamisa says: Chiwenga knows that I grew up at Manyame Airbase… in the Airmen’s Mess, in the Sergent’s Mess.

I had gone for training, and was going to become an airman..

Chiwenga knows it that I am trained, that when I stand up, I am not turning back

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...