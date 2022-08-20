Luton Town To Make Decision On Muskwe Future

Spread the love

Luton Town will decide on sending Admiral Muskwe on loan before the end of the transfer window.

Muskwe hasn’t earned any significant amount of time on the pitch this term, featuring for a mere 134 minutes across two appearances.

The 23-year-old striker’s only start so far came in the 3-2 Carabao Cup first round defeat to Newport County last week.

He was not included in the matchday squads for the first three league games of the season.

Luton coach Nathan Jones told The Lutonian newspaper: “You can keep everyone around if they all get minutes and they all stay fit and potent then you’d be brilliant, but we have to understand that not everyone can play and invariably people will start to lose a little bit of that zest and that zip and that’s why they go out on loan.

“It’s just about game time for them (Muskwe and Carlos Mendes Gomes), we like them, they’re good players, it’s just about getting game time.”

Jones added: “They would have done (gone on loan) regardless of the cup, there’s one or two that need the exposure, need the game time for their own development and their own sanity really, so we’ve always known that and we were going to play them in the Newport game as we had eight, maybe nine games in a month.

“We knew it was going to be tough, and we’ll need the squad, so when we have a number of players that are potentially available (on loan) just to keep their development moving forward.

“We want to make sure we get the right club for them and get the right people coming in for them, and once they do that, provided we can do a deal, they’ll get the game time they need.”

Muskwe arrived at Luton ahead of the 2021/22 season after leaving Leicester City U23s.

The Warriors international made 23 appearances across all competitions in his injury-ravaged debut campaign for the Championship side.- Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...