Wadyajena Hides Loot In SA

Spread the love

By-Border authorities Friday intercepted two state-of-the-art vehicles belonging to Zanu PF Gokwe-Nembudziya MP Justice Mayor Wadyajena en route to South Africa.

The two were intercepted at the Beitbridge Border post.

The underfire Gokwe-Nembudziya constituency lawmaker was granted bail Thursday in another case of fraud and money laundering involving more than US$5 million.

Wadyajena is jointly charged with suspended Cottco Chief Executive Officer Pious Manamike, suspended Cottco marketing manager Maxmore Njanji and Fortunate Molai, also of Cottco, are jointly charged with Pierpont Moncroix Zimbabwe (Pvt) Limited and Mayor Logistics (Pvt) Limited.

The two state-of-the-art vehicles were intercepted at the Beitbridge Border post.

Wadyajena and the Cottco bosses are alleged to have converted money meant for the importation of bale ties and bought 25 trucks through Mayor Logistics, where Wadyajena is believed to be a director and allegedly diverted a second order for ties to energy companies.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...