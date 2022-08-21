HH Speaks On Political Prisoners, Considers Amnesty

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Zambia’s President Hakainde Hichilema said he was looking into the country’s Justice delivery system with the aim of reforming the laws.

HH said under his administration; no one should be criminalised for opposing views.

He said the police should investigate any case before they arrest citizens.

He posted on Twitter:

If the crime is bondable they must get bond. If it’s bailable they must get bail and be taken to court within 48hrs. Everyone should be treated equitably before the law. But the law must be followed fairly. #ChangeIsHere

https://twitter.com/HHichilema/status/1560587646677970947/photo/1

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...