Bosso, DeMbare Through To Chibuku Quarter Finals

Dynamos are through to the quarterfinals of the Chibuku Super Cup after beating WhaWha 1-0 at National Sports Stadium.

The Glamour Boys started the game pressing high but had to wait longer to create their first meaningful chance. The side made a couple of attacks and forced successive corners that yielded nothing.

On the other end, WhaWha, almost took the lead towards the quarter-hour mark, only to be denied by the woodwork.

The hosts continued to control the pace and were also denied by the bar at the 30th-minute mark.

The match went into halftime with no goals scored.

Dembare came close to goal at the start of the second half, but Emmanuel Paga hit the upright.

After a prolonged spell searching for a breakthrough, the hosts finally broke the deadlock on the 73rd through Trevor Mavunga.

WhaWha failed to get back into the game and succumbed to a loss to bow out of the tournament.

At Gibbo, Highlanders also booked their place after edging Triangle United 1-0, with Stanley Ngala scoring the solitary goal.

Manica Diamonds cruised past Yadah by two goals to nill, while Bulawayo Chiefs beat ZPC Kariba 1-0 to progress to the last eight.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

