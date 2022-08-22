Security Guards Kill Suspected Thief

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the arrest of five unidentified security guards in Harare for allegedly fatally assaulting a suspected thief Saturday morning.

The now deceased was identified as Leon Thomas Jenje (37).

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the

sad incident.

“On August 20, 2022, police in Harare arrested five security guards in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Budiriro 3 car park on the same day at around 0100 hours,” said Nyathi.

Jenje reportedly died after the guards allegedly took turns to beat him with an electric cable, fists and a hoe accusing him of being a thief.

The suspects are expected to appear in court today.

-Newzimbabwe

