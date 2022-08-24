CCC Councillor Dies

Tinashe Sambiri

Former City of Mutare Deputy Mayor and CCC Councillor Kudakwashe Chisango, has died.

Chisango was the local authority’s representative for Dangamvura’s Ward 18.

In a statement City of Mutare said:

“The City of Mutare, management, councillors and residents learnt with shock the untimely passing on of Councillor Kudakwashe Chisango who was the councillor for Ward 18.

He passed on today in Mutare. Funeral arrangements will be announced in due course. Mourners are gathered at House Number 7826, Area 16, Dangamvura.”

CCC official Happymore Chidziva said in a statement:

“Dear Citizens

A fighter is gone a brother,a change champion has gone.Mkoma Kudakwashe Chisango

May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear.

You may be gone from our sight but you are never gone from our hearts.Rest easy, bro rest in power.”

