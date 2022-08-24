Hundreds Join President Chamisa’s CCC

Citizens in Namibia are greatly inspired by the pragmatic approach of the Pietermaritzburg branch in KwaZulu-Natal!

23rd August 2022

Change champions in Namibia are greatly inspired by the diligent work in KwaZulu-Natal, Pietermaritzburg.

Citizens resident in South Africa are working very hard to recruit, mobilize and radicalise Zimbabweans for a complete change ahead of the 2023 historyic elections. We applaud the much-needed participatory democracy through the twinning of rural constituencies to win Zimbabwe for socio-economic transformation in the motherland.

On Sunday the 21st of August 2023, the energetic and vibrant interim branch executive undertook a fruitful mobilisation drive across the breadth and lengths of Pietermaritzburg recruiting virgin voters so that the yellow party can achieve its target of 6 million voters for change. Namibia district salutes the branch Interim Branch Chairperson, Mercy Mhlanga, Secretary-General T.

Siziba, Organiser Andrew Mpofu, and other champions who exhibited their revolutionary appetite to take our organic President Advocate Nelson Chamisa to the State House.

The hardworking leaders successfully launched their mobilization drive towards Mberengwa, Abton Mashayanyika’s purported area of influence. The branch pledged to twin one of the four constituencies ahead of the harmonized elections in 2023. It further committed to escalate mobilization in KwaZulu-Natal as a sure way of bringing awareness to everyone residing in the vicinity. The branch dedicated itself to aid those who are not yet registered to ensure that they become registered before the registration is closed.

In their message, they persistently encouraged citizens in South Africa, Zambia, Namibia, Swaziland, Lesotho, Mozambique, and the entire Africa to go back to Zimbabwe, register to vote, vote in 2023 and defend the vote. It was made clear that voting is a fundamental component of independence and freedom. Thank you, Pietermaritzburg branch for twinning Mberengwa ahead of the crucial battle for Zimbabwe part 2 between the clueless Emmerson Mnangagwa and the change champion-in-chief President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

KwaZulu-Natal shall remain a source of inspiration in the yellow revolution. The citizen’s movement has come up with an effective strategy for twinning rural constituencies and external or diaspora branches. Namibia district already adopted Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe ahead of the harmonized elections. Our foot soldiers need our material and financial support.

ReleaseJobSaroWiwaSikhala

FreeGodfreySithole

FreeAllPoliticalPrisoners

FreeTheNyatsime14

BailIsAConstitituionalRight

Mugwazo

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia

Interim Rundu Branch Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

