Zanu PF Hooligans Walk Scot-free After Assaulting CCC Supporters

Tinashe Sambiri|Known Zanu PF members assaulted CCC supporters in Uzumba at the weekend.

In a statement, CCC described the brutal attack on party supporters as barbaric.

Read full statement below:

VIOLENCE ALERT: A Zanu PF councillor for Uzumba, Ward 14, Fagio Zvondai Marowa who was accompanied by his wife, ZanuPf youth leader for Uzumba District only identified as Chapfika and two other unknown Zanu PF members badly beat up our members in Uzumba who had attended a CCC meeting.

Marova was driving a silver Ford Ranger branded Women 4 ED.

We condemn this violent behavior by Zanu PF members and urge the police to bring all perpetrators of violence to book.

