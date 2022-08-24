Zanu PF Thugs Burn Down CCC Member’s Mec
24 August 2022
By James Gwati- Reports coming from Seke say that Zanu PF thugs in there have burnt down a car belonging to a CCC local member.
The ruling party supporters burnt the car when blocking the opposition from holding its political meeting.
CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere announced on Twitter:
When Zanu PF thugs violently attacked a CCC meeting in Seke today, the vehicle of CCC member George Makwangwaidze’s, a Mercedes Benz E270 was badly damaged. The meeting was to be addressed by Adv
. Police reports are being filed at Dema Police Station.