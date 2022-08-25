CCC activist Abducted

By- The opposition CCC party has said that Zanu PF supporters attacked their activists in Wedza before abducting one of them, Tonderai Bhuka.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Siziba said Tonderai Bhuka had been located.

He said:

We located him just now and we’re on our way to the police station to open a case.

It is alleged that about 100 suspected ZANU PF members stormed a vehicle belonging to the CCC activists and blocked the roads near Wedza north in the GMB area.

Bhuka was then abducted during the commotion.

The CCC party has always accused the ruling ZANU PF and state security forces of organising and abducting its members.

