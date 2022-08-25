I Respect This Lady: Mliswa Sides With Ramathuba

Controversial Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has defended Limpopo MEC Dr Phopha Ramathuba saying her remarks to a sick Zimbabwean patient are not xenophobic but just the truth.

Posting on Twitter Thursday morning, Mliswa said Ramathuba simple gave a clear message about the status of South African health system and how illegal migrants from Zimbabwe are weighing it down.

“I respect this lady. She simply gave a very clear message about the status of their health system and how we are weighing it down. Nothing wrong, just that we don’t want the truth. Now are angry over other people’s resources. There is no xenophobia there,” said Mliswa.

The resources are for their people, that's a fact. Let's deal with our own issues and provide our people with the same facilities. Hating her for stating the truth is disingenuous. pic.twitter.com/jQJmAW8ea3 — Hon. Temba P. Mliswa (@TembaMliswa) August 25, 2022

