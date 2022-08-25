Mnangagwa Warns VP Chiwenga: Don’t Be Divisive

Speaking during preparations for the upcoming War Veterans League elective conference next month, Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for democratic contestation and acceptance of results, saying divisive tendencies have no place in the ruling party.

Commenting in a subtle swipe against his only likely contender, Constantino Chiwenga, Mnangagwa, said party members must always be guided by tenets of love, peace and unity even when contesting for positions.

Speaking at the 365th Zanu PF Politburo session at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said those who clandestinely interfere with the business of the War Veterans League must stand warned.

“I urge members of the War Veterans League who have grievances to use the correct party systems and procedures. Those who clandestinely interfere with the business of the War Veterans League stand warned.

“This strategic League must be anchored on discipline more so that its members are trained cadres. You must therefore reject interference. Musabatwa nemweya waRigioni (Legion),” said President Mnangagwa.

Zanu PF established the War Veterans League wing which is set to hold its inaugural conference from September 9-10 this year.

War veterans have successfully held district and provincial elections to nominate their leadership which will represent them at their conference ahead of the Zanu-PF National People’s Congress set for October.

“It is through this defining spirit of unity, love and loyalty for our party that we have seen the successful structuring of the War Veterans League across districts and provinces.

“By its nature, democracy is about contestation as well as differences in opinions. However, these must never be allowed to degenerate into divisions.

“The war of liberation and subsequent victory over the oppressive white colonial administration remind us all of the importance of uniting around a common objective,” said President Mnangagwa.

As such, the President said, preparations for the holding of the first conference of the War Veterans League and National People’s Congress should be scaled up.

He said in terms of the party constitution, there are processes and procedures which must be undertaken prior to these events.

President Mnangagwa said party structures, particularly the cells, branches and districts, must be vibrant and recruit members to join the party.

His remarks come as Zanu PF is targeting to mobilise at least 5 million voters to ensure a resounding victory in the 2023 harmonised elections.

In his address, President Mnangagwa welcomed those who are defecting from the strife-torn opposition CCC, saying the door remains open to those who wish to join the winning team Zanu PF.

Only last week, Zanu PF welcomed 33 defectors from CCC in Gwanda, Matabeleland South.

When they left CCC, the defectors likened opposition politics to someone who walks into a “No Through Road” zone, saying they were enticed by the Second Republic’s development drive.

“We acknowledge and welcome new members who are coming back home to Zanu PF in their numbers. Going forward, let us diligently impart the new membership with the ideology, values and culture of our revolutionary mass party,” President Mnangagwa said.

Zanu PF, he said, remains a people’s party and will forge ahead with its overarching goal to unite the people of this great country under its banner.

“Let us, therefore, defend and advance policies, programmes and projects that guarantee that our people remain owners and custodians of their own destiny.

“In this context, I am pleased to advise the Politburo that on the economic front, the 2022 National Budget and Mid-Term Fiscal Policy Review, among other economic measures, are bearing fruit. It is the task of the leadership of the party to raise the consciousness of the grassroots membership on these matters,” said the President.

Zanu PF, President Mnangagwa added, remains a party that is committed to lifting the living standards of people and taking them out of poverty and into prosperity. “I, therefore, challenge the party departments to be strategic in terms of policy co-ordination and serve as catalysts for the realisation of the various resolutions made by the party.

“As the 2022/2023 Summer Cropping Season beckons, I call upon the structures of the party to mobilise every household to take part in the various agriculture initiatives,” he said. Herald

