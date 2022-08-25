President Chamisa Appeals To South Africans To Stop Tormenting Zimbabweans

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has appealed to South Africans to stop harassing Zimbabweans in Mzansi.

Millions of Zimbabweans have fled to South Africa as a result of political persecution and relentless economic problems in the country.

In a statement on Thursday, President Chamisa urged South Africans to be patient as the citizens’ government will fix the economic abyss.

President Chamisa posted on Facebook:

“Fellow Africans in South Africa, we note your frustrations and economic constraints.

I kindly ask for your support to Zimbabweans in these trying times. Help us as we do our best to fix Zimbabwe for a prosperous future. In less than 400 days our pains, agonies and fights will be a thing of the past.We will win Zimbabwe for change.

Help us to hold credible elections. We need free and fair elections to permanently resolve our politics and the economy. Many are not in your country out of mischief but on account of poor leadership,bad governance and deadening poverty.

Zimbabweans mean no harm to you. After all, we are decent and great neighbors.

One Africa, One people, One future!”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...