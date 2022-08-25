Vendors Clash With Long Distance Bus Crews

By A Correspondent- Vendors trading at Mbare Musika have clashed with long-distance bus crews over space.

Clothing and food vendors have invaded the bus rank, sparking fights with irate bus crews.

Bus crews also accused the vendors of blocking the entrance, and exit points, at the rank, disrupting the smooth flow of traffic.

One bus driver pleaded with the authorities and police to evict vendors from the bus rank.

Our passengers are being harassed by these vendors since they assume they want to buy from them,” he said.

“Some passengers are even being manhandled, resulting in fewer travellers coming to board buses at the rank.

“At one point, I almost ran over a woman selling tomatoes while reversing the bus.

“These vendors have actually created an illegal market at the entrance and exit points of the rank.

“This makes it difficult for us to drive in and out of the rank smoothly,” he said

One of the vendors, only identified as Mai Chipo, told H-Metro they cannot leave the rank because they have established a market there.

“Selling my clothes and shoes here has enabled me to pay my children’s tuition fees for the past five years.

“The rank is a busy place, as most people come here to board buses.

“There is huge business here.

“Hakuna mabasa kunze uko so if we don’t sell here, we will die of hunger,” Mai Chipo said.

