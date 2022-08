Zanu PF Thugs Beat Up CCC Members, Burn Down Cars

By James Gwati- Zanu PF thugs in Seke Wednesday beat up CCC members and burned down cars before disrupting the opposition’s meeting.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere announced on Twitter:

When Zanu PF thugs violently attacked a CCC meeting in Seke today, the vehicle of CCC member George Makwangwaidze’s, a Mercedes Benz E270 was badly damaged. The meeting was to be addressed by Adv

@nelsonchamisa

. Police reports are being filed at Dema Police Station.

