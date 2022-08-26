Zanu PF Man Bashes People With Disability

Tinashe Sambiri|A Zanu PF official assaulted people with disability and the elderly for attending CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa in Uzumba at the weekend.

Zanu PF councillor for ward 14, Uzumba, Fagio Zondayi Marowa, brutally assaulted elderly villagers and those with disability for supporting President Chamisa.

In a statement CCC said:

Their crime was to attend a meeting conducted by Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

His wife is alleged to have threatened to beat up some journalists who were in the same area on a different assignment. His number is 0774229804.

Let’s expose this Zanu PF thug through sharing far and wide.

