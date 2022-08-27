Musarara Hits Out At Corrupt Council Officials

Spread the love

By A Correspondent- Zanu PF Mazowe District Co-ordinating Committee (DCC) Tafadzwa Musarara has condemned corrupt council officials who are illegally dishing out stands in a partisan manner.

Speaking at a DCC rally in Glendale Musarara said every corrupt official should be arrested.

As DCC we have noted you are calling for the arrest of corrupt council officials who are illegally parcelling out stands and make sure suitable candidates get stands.

Corrupt officials should be arrested and our President Emmerson Mnangagwa is clear on corruption so Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) should arrest the culprits.”

Millicent Kanyemba a representative of flea market operators in Glendale expressed displeasure citing that the promises initially made to them to have proper structures built for them were renenged on.

Mashonaland Province Youth League Deputy Secretary for Economic Affairs Tendai Chinyani also decried the dubious allocation of stands in Glendale noting that these corrupt tendencies within the council can be an Anchilles Heel for the ruling party as it makes the inexorable march towards the attainment of the 5million votes set target for President Emmerson Munangagwa in next year’s elections if these alleged culprits are not brought to book.

Youths from Mazowe District recently wrote a letter to the Mashonaland Central Provincial leadership and District Co-ordinating Committe(DCC) alleging that Cllr Dominic Chimumba was allocating stands to some selected Youths a move that they perceive to be a voting buying gimmick.

-Source:EdsonMapani

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...