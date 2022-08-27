Thomas Mapfumo Looking 40Yrs Old Practices For Massive UK Gig

By Showbiz Reporter | Thomas Mapfumo never gets old. The elder was early Saturday morning looking 40, as he practiced for his gig of gigs.

Mapfumo is staging with Toky Vibes and Alick Macheso in Leicester on Sunday and MC’d by DJ V Candy.

Scores of Zimbabweans are descending on Leicester on Sunday to meet the man who not only speaks but sings truth to power Mkanya.

Commenting, promoters, Phab Entertainment told ZimEye, “preparations are going well so far, we ensured that all artists arrived early, public interest in the show is encouraging and we advise everyone to come early on the day.

“Our artists are renowned performers with unique styles and are all promising fireworks.”

