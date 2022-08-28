President Chamisa Slams Mnangagwa For Abusing Pulpit

Advocate Nelson Chamisa

CHURCH IS FOR WORSHIP NOT POLITICAL CAMPAIGNING ..Politicians must desist from defiling places of worship and prayer by bringing contaminating toxicity and politics…turning holy ground into hunting ground for votes and political advocacy & canvassing.

All politicians who visit church gatherings for political grandstanding should sincerely introspect and check if they are in their lane. Let’s go to church to worship and praise God Almighty and seek God’s blessings rather than turn Church gatherings into political rallies.

Happy Sabbath ZIMBABWE

