Zanu PF Leads In Gokwe-Kabuyuni By-Elections

By James Gwati- Preliminary results in the Gokwe-Kabuyini by-election have shown that Zanu PF is leading by a wide margin.

The election was held yesterday after clashes between Zanu PF and CCC supporters, with the former perpetrating violence on the latter.

The by-election followed the death of Zanu PF’s local MP Leanard Chikomba in a road accident.

Zanu PF’s Spencer Tshuma in contesting against CCC Costin Muguti.

Gokwe-Kabuyuni Constituency By Election Results‼️



ZANU-PF S. Tshuma: 10 880

CCC C.Muguti: 4 915 pic.twitter.com/VOfdrLADHN — 🇿🇼 ZANU PF PATRIOTS 🇿🇼 (@zanupf_patriots) August 28, 2022

