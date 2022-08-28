Zimbabwe Is Not Zanu PF – President Chamisa

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri|Zimbabwe is not Zanu PF and every citizen has the right to travel to all parts of the country, CCC leader President Nelson Chamisa has said.

Last week Zanu PF agents attacked President Chamisa’s motorcade in Gokwe.

The CCC leader wrote on Twitter:

“A SALUTE TO BRAVE CITIZENS & CHANGE CHAMPIONS IN GOKWE KABUYUNI…

This was a good fight, a learning moment and it’s a process.

We’re doing well against all odds.We continue excelling.We must deal with fear, forced voting,abuse of traditional leaders.

We will WIN BIG! #fakapressure.”

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba wrote on Facebook:

“When injustice becomes law, resistance becomes duty.

Let it be known to zanupf and all the headmasters of chaos that you will never wish us away!

We will resist and fight any such attempts!

We will continue to organize and gather, we have the right and freedom to do so.

Zanupf is not Zimbabwe, this too is our home!”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...