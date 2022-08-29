Change Champions Facilitate Anti Drug Awareness Tournament

Spread the love

Sports Correspondent

CCC Kuwadzana East Change Champion, Richard Pamire, sponsored a soccer tournament set in place to fight drug abuse.

“CCC Kuwadzana East Champion ,Richard Pamire, sponsored the much anticipated Anti Drugs Awareness Tournament in Kuwadzana, Harare, 28 August 2022 , which was attended by thousands of citizens…

The programme was graced by Harare Mayor Cllr Jacob Mafume, Hon Happymore Chidziva and Hon Charlton Hwende,” one of the facilitators of the programme said on Sunday.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...