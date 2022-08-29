Sikhala Bail Hearing Rolled Over To Tomorrow

Citizens Coalition for Change legislator Job Sikhala’s bail hearing in the matter in which he is facing charges of obstructing the course of justice has been rolled over to this Tuesday.

Job Sikhala applied for bail saying he has been in remand prison for some time, but the State, led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, opposed the application saying his submissions are not relevant to the records which are before the courts.

Sikhala was arrested alongside another CCC legislator Godfrey Sithole in June this year on allegations of inciting public violence.

Allegations are that between the 25th of May and the 16th of June this year, Sikhala, fully aware that police were looking for murder suspect Pius Jamba Mukandi for the alleged murder of Moreblessing Ali of Nyatsime, addressed mourners who were gathered for the deceased’s funeral at her homestead.

Sikhala is also accused of uploading videos on YouTube claiming that Ali was kidnapped and murdered by ZANU-PF supporters, thereby jeopardising police investigations.

In his initial appearance, Sikhala was denied bail after the state argued that the accused cannot be trusted with his freedom pending trial as he has the propensity to commit similar offences.

