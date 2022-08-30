Chuma ChekuGhana Love Potion On Demand Like Hot Cakes

Zim women in Mzansi are reportedly buying the so called “Chuma Chebasa Love Potion” like chocolate.

Reports say slayqueens around Zimbabwe and Mzansi are relying on magician Isaac Makomichi’s love muti to gain more clients and to receive big gifts such as houses,cars and money for business.

Madzibaba Mozie said men must avoid dating ladies who have Makomichi’s love chuma because the charms will cause one to donate all his cash and valuables to a lady due to the powers of the charm.

“This is the way to go, for us ladies we are happy bcoz tiri kuita mari refu,ini ndakatoita vekutsvaga pa internet ndanzwa vachitaurwa nezvavo, now ndakutambira mari dzine mumvuri even bango randinaro iri” said one Avondale sex worker.

