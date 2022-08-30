Fraud Accused Wadyajena’s Passport Released

By A Correspondent- Zanu Pf MP who is facing fraud and money laundering charges had his passport released to allow him to travel to Germany and UK for Parliament business.

Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje released Wadyajena’s passport and gave him until September 26 to return it into the state’ s custody.

Wadyajena’ s bail conditions were also relaxed during the period of his travel.

Justice Mayor Wadyajena, is facing fraud & money laundering charges of over US$5,8 million.

He is being jointly charged with other Cottco bosses.

