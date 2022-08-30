National
Nick Mangwana Says: Bubble Gum VaPositori Are True Patriots
30 August 2022
The timeline bar on the video wagger swiftly slides across and immediately the church members are heard singing aloud like a stinging swarm of bees so musical and as colourful as the bubblegum fabric spread across the ocean of a crowd. It’s never been seen before you almost think that you are now in heaven, until you spot the leaven of political spitfire in their mouth. Government spokesperson Nick Mamgwana calls is a crowd of patriots.

Mangwana exclaims saying: “The singing! These are patriots mhani. “

His boss Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the crowd about to speak. PATRIOTS or PARROTS, who are they?