Nick Mangwana Says: Bubble Gum VaPositori Are True Patriots

Spread the love

The timeline bar on the video wagger swiftly slides across and immediately the church members are heard singing aloud like a stinging swarm of bees so musical and as colourful as the bubblegum fabric spread across the ocean of a crowd. It’s never been seen before you almost think that you are now in heaven, until you spot the leaven of political spitfire in their mouth. Government spokesperson Nick Mamgwana calls is a crowd of patriots.

Mangwana exclaims saying: “The singing! These are patriots mhani. “

His boss Emmerson Mnangagwa is in the crowd about to speak. PATRIOTS or PARROTS, who are they?

The singing!

These are patriots, mhani. pic.twitter.com/N5zzWFqKgn — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) August 25, 2022

NICK MANGWANA SAYS THE LOUD SINGING BUBBLE-GUM-VAPOSITORI ARE ALL PATRIOTS — ZimEye (@ZimEye) August 30, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...