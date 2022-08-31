Zanu PF Wants Sikhala Die In Remand
31 August 2022
By James Gwati- Zanu PF has celebrated the further detention in remand prison of the CCC deputy chairman Job Sikhala.
Sikhala’s other bail bid hit a brick wall Tuesday after Harare regional magistrate Mr Stanford Mambanje dismissed his application.
The die-hard opposition politician is facing charges of obstructing or defeating the course of justice.
These trumped-up charges came after he allegedly posted a video on social media demanding justice for the killing of CCc activist Moreblessing Ali in the Nyatsime area in July this year.
Posting on Twitter, Zanu PF said Sikhala must rot in Jail.