Top Zanu PF Official Boasts Of Violence

Tinashe Sambiri|A top Zanu PF official has openly declared that Zanu PF will unleash a reign of terror against perceived political foes before the 2023 polls.

The Zanu PF MP for Mutoko East Constituency, Richard Musiyiwa, is heard in an audio clip declaring that opposition members shall be dealt with before the coming polls.

“VIOLENCE ALERT: More and more evidence of violence & intimidation against #CCC members continue to be revealed.

In this recorded audio, a sitting Zanu PF MP for Mutoko East Constituency, Richard Musiyiwa confirms that his party is currently mobilizing the young people across the country in order to unleash violence against the citizens ahead of the 2023 elections,”CCC said in a statement.

